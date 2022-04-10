Ieq Capital LLC Takes $220,000 Position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Ieq Capital LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 3,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 57.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,496,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,520,000 after buying an additional 3,100,991 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 17.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,638,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $648,004,000 after purchasing an additional 1,561,111 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 1,371.3% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,203,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,602,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121,246 shares in the last quarter. BTS Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the third quarter worth about $43,722,000. Finally, Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $32,256,000.

NYSEARCA:SPLV opened at $68.88 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 12-month low of $58.84 and a 12-month high of $69.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $64.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.75.

