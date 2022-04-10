Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) SVP Sells $715,699.88 in Stock

Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) SVP Phillip G. Febbo sold 1,988 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.01, for a total value of $715,699.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

ILMN opened at $362.68 on Friday. Illumina, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $302.79 and a fifty-two week high of $526.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $338.68 and a 200-day moving average of $370.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 2.09. The company has a market capitalization of $56.97 billion, a PE ratio of 71.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.94.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The life sciences company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.25. Illumina had a return on equity of 11.35% and a net margin of 16.82%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.22 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Illumina, Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Illumina in the third quarter worth $26,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Illumina by 90.7% in the third quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 82 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Illumina in the third quarter worth $37,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Illumina in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Illumina by 241.9% in the third quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 106 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America upgraded Illumina from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $390.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Illumina in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $425.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Illumina in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on Illumina from $430.00 to $400.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Illumina from $450.00 to $400.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $421.91.

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.

