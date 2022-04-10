Illuvium Market Capitalization Reaches $391.32 Million (ILV)

Illuvium (ILV) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 9th. Over the last seven days, Illuvium has traded down 7.1% against the dollar. One Illuvium coin can currently be bought for $601.24 or 0.01404907 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Illuvium has a market cap of $391.32 million and $18.50 million worth of Illuvium was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002338 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001789 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002493 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.86 or 0.00046412 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,252.68 or 0.07600453 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0638 or 0.00000149 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42,772.18 or 0.99944759 BTC.

Illuvium Coin Profile

Illuvium’s total supply is 7,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 650,861 coins. Illuvium’s official Twitter account is @illuviumio

Buying and Selling Illuvium

