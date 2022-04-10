Imago BioSciences (NASDAQ:IMGO) Trading Down 5.4%

Imago BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGO – Get Rating) traded down 5.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $18.94 and last traded at $19.03. 2,070 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 266,505 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.12.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on Imago BioSciences from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Imago BioSciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of Imago BioSciences in a research note on Monday, December 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Imago BioSciences currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.75.

Get Imago BioSciences alerts:

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $21.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.70.

Imago BioSciences ( NASDAQ:IMGO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by ($0.06). Research analysts predict that Imago BioSciences, Inc. will post -1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Imago BioSciences news, insider Jennifer Peppe sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.76, for a total value of $166,320.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Laura G. Eichorn sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.60, for a total transaction of $172,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 52,000 shares of company stock worth $1,107,260.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Imago BioSciences by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,336,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,696,000 after acquiring an additional 212,289 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Imago BioSciences by 10,163.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 5,793 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP boosted its stake in shares of Imago BioSciences by 101.9% during the 4th quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 848,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,109,000 after acquiring an additional 428,127 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Imago BioSciences during the 4th quarter worth about $2,081,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Imago BioSciences by 183.5% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 14,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 9,667 shares in the last quarter. 70.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Imago BioSciences (NASDAQ:IMGO)

Imago BioSciences, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops small molecule product candidates that target lysine-specific demethylase 1(LSD1), an enzyme that used in the production of blood cells in the bone marrow. Its lead product candidate is bomedemstat, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of myeloproliferative neoplasms cancers of the bone marrow, such as myelofibrosis, essential thrombocythemia, and polycythemia vera.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Imago BioSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Imago BioSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.