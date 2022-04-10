IMImobile (LON:IMO) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $594.00

IMImobile PLC (LON:IMO – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 594 ($7.79) and traded as high as GBX 594 ($7.79). IMImobile shares last traded at GBX 594 ($7.79), with a volume of 435,007 shares changing hands.
The company has a market cap of £490.40 million and a PE ratio of 123.75. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 594 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 594. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.14.
About IMImobile (LON:IMO)
