Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $10.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Immatics N.V. engages in the discovery of targets for cancer immunotherapies. It is developing targeted immunotherapies with focus on treating solid tumors. Immatics N.V., formerly known as ARYA SCIENCES, is based in Tuebingen, Germany. “

Separately, SVB Leerink cut their price target on Immatics from $32.00 to $25.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 24th.

Shares of Immatics stock opened at $9.37 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $589.47 million, a P/E ratio of -5.58 and a beta of 0.39. Immatics has a 12 month low of $6.48 and a 12 month high of $16.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.85.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sphera Funds Management LTD. purchased a new position in Immatics in the third quarter valued at about $10,401,000. Sofinnova Investments Inc. grew its stake in Immatics by 114.7% in the fourth quarter. Sofinnova Investments Inc. now owns 1,026,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,798,000 after purchasing an additional 548,407 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP grew its stake in Immatics by 22.7% in the fourth quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 743,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,993,000 after purchasing an additional 137,570 shares during the last quarter. Altium Capital Management LP grew its stake in Immatics by 39.0% in the third quarter. Altium Capital Management LP now owns 478,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,227,000 after purchasing an additional 134,429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in Immatics by 217.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 91,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,230,000 after purchasing an additional 62,679 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.71% of the company’s stock.

Immatics N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of T cell receptor (TCR) based immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States. The company is developing targeted immunotherapies with a focus on treating solid tumors through two distinct therapeutic modalities, such as adoptive cell therapies (ACT) and antibody-like TCR Bispecifics.

