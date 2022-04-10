Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Immatics N.V. engages in the discovery of targets for cancer immunotherapies. It is developing targeted immunotherapies with focus on treating solid tumors. Immatics N.V., formerly known as ARYA SCIENCES, is based in Tuebingen, Germany. “

Separately, SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of Immatics from $32.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 24th.

Shares of NASDAQ:IMTX opened at $9.37 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $589.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.58 and a beta of 0.39. Immatics has a one year low of $6.48 and a one year high of $16.30.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IMTX. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Immatics by 69.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Immatics in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. MYDA Advisors LLC bought a new position in Immatics in the 3rd quarter worth $130,000. Copernicus Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Immatics in the 3rd quarter worth $130,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Immatics by 161.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 7,467 shares in the last quarter. 35.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Immatics (Get Rating)

Immatics N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of T cell receptor (TCR) based immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States. The company is developing targeted immunotherapies with a focus on treating solid tumors through two distinct therapeutic modalities, such as adoptive cell therapies (ACT) and antibody-like TCR Bispecifics.

