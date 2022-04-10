ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $24.35 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN – Get Rating) will report $24.35 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for ImmunoGen’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $28.40 million and the lowest is $16.00 million. ImmunoGen posted sales of $15.71 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 55%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ImmunoGen will report full year sales of $82.02 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $75.40 million to $94.35 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $142.87 million, with estimates ranging from $78.20 million to $247.38 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow ImmunoGen.

ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.01. ImmunoGen had a negative net margin of 199.41% and a negative return on equity of 98.58%. The business had revenue of $28.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.16 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 67.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have commented on IMGN. SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of ImmunoGen from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of ImmunoGen in a research note on Friday, February 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet cut shares of ImmunoGen from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ImmunoGen in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of ImmunoGen from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Monday, March 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ImmunoGen has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.25.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in ImmunoGen by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 61,561 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $457,000 after buying an additional 2,406 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in ImmunoGen by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 78,043 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $579,000 after buying an additional 2,433 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in ImmunoGen by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 160,133 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $908,000 after buying an additional 2,852 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in ImmunoGen by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 32,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in ImmunoGen by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 71,750 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $533,000 after buying an additional 3,163 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.26% of the company’s stock.

IMGN stock traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.53. The company had a trading volume of 1,860,187 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,682,148. ImmunoGen has a 1 year low of $3.83 and a 1 year high of $8.23. The company has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.25 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.86.

ImmunoGen, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) therapies to treat cancer. The company's product candidates include mirvetuximab soravtansine, an ADC targeting folate-receptor alpha (FRa), which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; and Pivekimab sunirine, a CD123-targeting ADC that is in Phase II clinical trial for treating acute myeloid leukemia and blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm.

