Impact Healthcare REIT (LON:IHR) Sets New 1-Year High at $124.00

Impact Healthcare REIT PLC (LON:IHR – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 124 ($1.63) and last traded at GBX 123.20 ($1.62), with a volume of 467217 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 121.60 ($1.59).

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 135 ($1.77) price objective on shares of Impact Healthcare REIT in a report on Thursday, March 24th.

The company has a current ratio of 4.78, a quick ratio of 4.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.44. The company has a market cap of £475.22 million and a PE ratio of 12.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 114.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 116.78.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 24th were issued a dividend of GBX 1.60 ($0.02) per share. This represents a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. Impact Healthcare REIT’s payout ratio is presently 0.64%.

Impact Healthcare REIT Company Profile (LON:IHR)

Impact Healthcare REIT Plc is a real estate investment trust externally managed by Carne Global AIFM Solutions. The firm invests in the real estate markets of United Kingdom. It primarily acquires, owns, leases, renovates, extends and redevelops high quality healthcare real estate assets. Impact Healthcare REIT Plc was formed on 7 November 2016 and is based in London, United Kingdom.

