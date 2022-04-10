Imperial Brands PLC (OTCMKTS:IMBBY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Imperial Brands PLC (OTCMKTS:IMBBY – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Imperial Brands from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th.

Shares of Imperial Brands stock traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $22.19. The stock had a trading volume of 180,592 shares, compared to its average volume of 177,737. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.48 and a 200 day moving average of $22.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.76. Imperial Brands has a twelve month low of $19.62 and a twelve month high of $25.16.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th were paid a dividend of $0.642 per share. This represents a yield of 7.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th.

Imperial Brands Plc is a holding company which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes, tobaccos, cigars, rolling papers, and tubes. It operates through the Tobacco and Next Generation Product (NGP), and Distribution segments. The Tobacco and NGP segment manufactures, markets, and sells Tobacco and NGP, and its related products.

