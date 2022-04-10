Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) Shares Acquired by National Asset Management Inc.

National Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,255 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 164 shares during the quarter. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Incyte were worth $239,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Incyte by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 3,222 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in shares of Incyte by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,823 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Incyte by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 3,394 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Incyte by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 47,304 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,472,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Incyte by 0.9% during the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 27,473 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,890,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.33% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ INCY opened at $83.18 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.48, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.73. Incyte Co. has a twelve month low of $61.91 and a twelve month high of $88.26. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.53. The company has a quick ratio of 3.62, a current ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Incyte ( NASDAQ:INCY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.72). The company had revenue of $862.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $813.38 million. Incyte had a net margin of 31.76% and a return on equity of 14.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Incyte Co. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Incyte news, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker purchased 292,972 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $67.74 per share, for a total transaction of $19,845,923.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan Elliott Dickinson sold 7,375 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.19, for a total value of $547,151.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders purchased 711,335 shares of company stock valued at $49,689,821 over the last 90 days. 15.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

INCY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Incyte from $77.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Incyte from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $78.00 to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Incyte in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price target on shares of Incyte in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their target price on Incyte from $118.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.82.

Incyte Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics. Its portfolio includes compounds in various stages, ranging from preclinical to late stage development, and commercialized products such as JAKAFI (ruxolitinib), and ICLUSIG (ponatinib).

