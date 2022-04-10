indie Semiconductor (NASDAQ:INDI) Shares Gap Up to $7.30

indie Semiconductor, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDI – Get Rating) shares gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $7.30, but opened at $7.49. indie Semiconductor shares last traded at $7.12, with a volume of 400 shares changing hands.

A number of analysts recently commented on INDI shares. B. Riley decreased their price objective on indie Semiconductor from $22.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised indie Semiconductor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, indie Semiconductor presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.35.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $916.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.26.

In other news, CTO Scott David Kee sold 188,912 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.89, for a total value of $1,490,515.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, COO Steven Machuga sold 8,699 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.30, for a total value of $63,502.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 306,403 shares of company stock worth $2,354,177. 20.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in INDI. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of indie Semiconductor during the 2nd quarter valued at about $433,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of indie Semiconductor during the 2nd quarter valued at about $295,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in shares of indie Semiconductor during the 2nd quarter valued at about $148,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of indie Semiconductor by 22.4% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 26,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 4,810 shares during the period. Finally, Tygh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of indie Semiconductor during the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,595,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.41% of the company’s stock.

indie Semiconductor Company Profile (NASDAQ:INDI)

indie Semiconductor, Inc provides automotive semiconductors and software solutions. It offers its solution for advanced driver assistance systems, including light detection and ranging, connected car, user experience, and electrification applications. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Aliso Viejo, California.

