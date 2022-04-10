Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) Shares Sold by BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lessened its holdings in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,551 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,053 shares during the quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Ingersoll Rand were worth $1,890,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 11.6% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,783 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,174 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 54.3% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 608 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 8.9% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,670 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 2.4% in the third quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 9,745 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $491,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. 96.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE IR opened at $46.83 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $19.09 billion, a PE ratio of 34.69 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.85 and a twelve month high of $62.64. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.92.

Ingersoll Rand ( NYSE:IR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.06. Ingersoll Rand had a return on equity of 8.35% and a net margin of 10.43%. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.36 EPS. Ingersoll Rand’s revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 2.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 9th were paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 8th. Ingersoll Rand’s payout ratio is 5.93%.

IR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $68.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $65.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $68.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $67.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ingersoll Rand in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ingersoll Rand has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.14.

In related news, insider Nicholas J. Kendall-Jones sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.88, for a total transaction of $305,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Andrew R. Schiesl sold 33,105 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.09, for a total value of $1,658,229.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 89,105 shares of company stock worth $4,248,009. 0.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ingersoll Rand, Inc provides a broad range of mission critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies, providing services and solutions to increase industrial productivity and efficiency. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Technologies and Services, Precision and Science Technologies, High Pressure Solutions, and Specialty Vehicle Technologies.

