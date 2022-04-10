Insider Buying: Bodycote plc (LON:BOY) Insider Acquires £101,600 in Stock

Bodycote plc (LON:BOY – Get Rating) insider Daniel A. Dayan bought 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 635 ($8.33) per share, with a total value of £101,600 ($133,245.90).

BOY opened at GBX 626 ($8.21) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.79. The stock has a market cap of £1.20 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.06. Bodycote plc has a twelve month low of GBX 588.50 ($7.72) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,007 ($13.21). The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 706.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 799.41.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 21st will be paid a GBX 13.80 ($0.18) dividend. This represents a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st. Bodycote’s payout ratio is 0.63%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Bodycote from GBX 770 ($10.10) to GBX 750 ($9.84) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Bodycote from GBX 835 ($10.95) to GBX 800 ($10.49) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a GBX 800 ($10.49) price objective on shares of Bodycote in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 870 ($11.41).

Bodycote plc provides heat treatment and thermal processing services worldwide. The company operates in two Aerospace, Defence & Energy; and Automotive & General Industrial segments. It offers heat treatment services, including altering the microstructure of metals and alloys, such as steel and aluminum to impart properties comprising surface hardness, temperature resistance, ductility, and strength; metal joining services consisting of electron beam welding, HIP diffusion bonding, hydrogen brazing, induction brazing, and vacuum and honeycomb brazing; and hot isostatic pressing (HIP) services, including isostatic pressing and HIP supporting services, as well as Powdermet technology, a manufacturing process used in the production of complex components using powder metallurgy.

