Insider Buying: Helix Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HLXA) Major Shareholder Acquires $28,500,000.00 in Stock

Helix Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HLXA – Get Rating) major shareholder Bihua Chen purchased 2,850,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.00 per share, with a total value of $28,500,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

NASDAQ:HLXA opened at $13.25 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.04. Helix Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $8.90 and a 12 month high of $15.19.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Omni Event Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Helix Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth about $998,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Helix Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth about $496,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Helix Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,270,000. 683 Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Helix Acquisition by 293.3% during the 4th quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 590,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,836,000 after acquiring an additional 440,000 shares during the period. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Helix Acquisition by 741.4% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 337,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,333,000 after acquiring an additional 296,968 shares during the period.

As of April 5, 2022, Helix Acquisition Corp. was acquired by MoonLake Immunotherapeutics AG, in a reverse merger transaction. Helix Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses or entities.

