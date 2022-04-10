Insider Selling: Rimini Street, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMNI) CFO Sells 3,321 Shares of Stock

Rimini Street, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMNI – Get Rating) CFO Michael L. Perica sold 3,321 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.02, for a total transaction of $19,992.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of Rimini Street stock opened at $6.10 on Friday. Rimini Street, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.19 and a fifty-two week high of $11.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $532.77 million, a P/E ratio of 12.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.63.

Get Rimini Street alerts:

Rimini Street (NASDAQ:RMNI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.70. Rimini Street had a net margin of 15.30% and a negative return on equity of 58.05%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Rimini Street, Inc. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on RMNI. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rimini Street from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $6.75 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, March 11th. Roth Capital raised shares of Rimini Street from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners raised shares of Rimini Street from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $10.50 to $8.50 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Rimini Street by 3.7% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 26,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 932 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Rimini Street by 9.9% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 14,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 1,334 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Rimini Street by 21.9% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,618 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Rimini Street by 5.0% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 35,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 1,706 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Rimini Street by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 106,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $636,000 after purchasing an additional 3,249 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.06% of the company’s stock.

About Rimini Street (Get Rating)

Rimini Street, Inc provides enterprise software products, services, and support for various industries. The company offers software support services for Oracle and SAP enterprise software products. It sells its solutions primarily through direct sales organizations in North America, Latin America, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Asia, and the Asia-Pacific.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Rimini Street Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rimini Street and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.