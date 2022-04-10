Insider Selling: Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP) Director Sells $68,082.00 in Stock

Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP – Get Rating) Director Michael Doak sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.26, for a total value of $68,082.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Michael Doak also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 29th, Michael Doak sold 450 shares of Trupanion stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $42,750.00.

On Thursday, March 24th, Michael Doak sold 700 shares of Trupanion stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.35, for a total value of $63,245.00.

Shares of NASDAQ TRUP opened at $84.96 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -96.55 and a beta of 2.06. Trupanion, Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.49 and a 1-year high of $158.25. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $87.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.97.

Trupanion ( NASDAQ:TRUP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The financial services provider reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $194.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $193.09 million. Trupanion had a negative return on equity of 9.69% and a negative net margin of 5.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.09) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Trupanion, Inc. will post -0.64 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trupanion during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Trupanion by 112.5% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trupanion during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Trupanion in the third quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Trupanion in the third quarter valued at about $79,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.46% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on TRUP shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Trupanion in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Lake Street Capital dropped their price target on Trupanion from $150.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Trupanion from $183.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Trupanion from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Bank of America raised Trupanion from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $129.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Trupanion currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $133.50.

Trupanion, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical insurance for cats and dogs on a monthly subscription basis in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and Australia. The company operates in two segments, Subscription Business and Other Business. It serves pet owners and veterinarians.

