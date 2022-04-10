Insider Selling: Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX) VP Sells $127,950.00 in Stock

Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX – Get Rating) VP Jeff Fairman sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.59, for a total transaction of $127,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Jeff Fairman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 11th, Jeff Fairman sold 10,000 shares of Vaxcyte stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total transaction of $255,000.00.

Shares of NASDAQ PCVX opened at $25.66 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of -13.36 and a beta of 0.53. Vaxcyte, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.51 and a 12-month high of $27.44. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.95.

Vaxcyte ( NASDAQ:PCVX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by ($0.08). As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Vaxcyte, Inc. will post -2.62 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PCVX. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vaxcyte from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of Vaxcyte in a research note on Thursday, February 24th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. RA Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Vaxcyte by 0.8% in the third quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,896,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,863,000 after buying an additional 31,057 shares in the last quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Vaxcyte in the third quarter valued at about $692,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vaxcyte in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Great Point Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vaxcyte during the third quarter worth about $2,488,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Vaxcyte by 22.8% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 37,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $941,000 after buying an additional 6,900 shares during the last quarter. 89.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Vaxcyte (Get Rating)

Vaxcyte, Inc, a preclinical-stage biotechnology vaccine company, develops novel vaccines to prevent or treat infectious diseases worldwide. Its lead vaccine candidate is VAX-24, a 24-valent investigational pneumococcal conjugate vaccine. The company also develops VAX-XP to protect against emerging strains and address antibiotic resistance; VAX-A1, a conjugate vaccine candidate designed to treat Group A Strep; and VAX-PG, a novel protein vaccine candidate targeting Porphyromonas gingivalis.

