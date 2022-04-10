Insider Selling: Vicarious Surgical Inc (NYSE:RBOT) CFO Sells $11,365.20 in Stock

Vicarious Surgical Inc (NYSE:RBOT – Get Rating) CFO William John Kelly sold 2,310 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.92, for a total value of $11,365.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
William John Kelly also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, February 2nd, William John Kelly sold 2,068 shares of Vicarious Surgical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.32, for a total value of $13,069.76.
Shares of RBOT opened at $4.57 on Friday. Vicarious Surgical Inc has a 52-week low of $4.10 and a 52-week high of $15.79. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 61.49 and a quick ratio of 61.49.
A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Vicarious Surgical in a report on Friday, January 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Vicarious Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered Vicarious Surgical from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $7.00 in a report on Friday, March 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.33.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vicarious Surgical during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vicarious Surgical during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Vicarious Surgical during the 3rd quarter worth about $59,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vicarious Surgical during the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vicarious Surgical during the 3rd quarter worth about $142,000. 82.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Vicarious Surgical
Vicarious Surgical Inc operates as a robotics technology company in the United States. The company focuses on developing and commercializing Vicarious System, a single-incision surgical robot that virtually transports surgeons inside the patient to perform minimally invasive surgery. Vicarious Surgical Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.
