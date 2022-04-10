Insider Selling: Vicarious Surgical Inc (NYSE:RBOT) CFO Sells $11,365.20 in Stock

Vicarious Surgical Inc (NYSE:RBOT – Get Rating) CFO William John Kelly sold 2,310 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.92, for a total value of $11,365.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

William John Kelly also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Vicarious Surgical alerts:

On Wednesday, February 2nd, William John Kelly sold 2,068 shares of Vicarious Surgical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.32, for a total value of $13,069.76.

Shares of RBOT opened at $4.57 on Friday. Vicarious Surgical Inc has a 52-week low of $4.10 and a 52-week high of $15.79. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 61.49 and a quick ratio of 61.49.

Vicarious Surgical ( NYSE:RBOT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.04). On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Vicarious Surgical Inc will post -0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Vicarious Surgical in a report on Friday, January 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Vicarious Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered Vicarious Surgical from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $7.00 in a report on Friday, March 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.33.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vicarious Surgical during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vicarious Surgical during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Vicarious Surgical during the 3rd quarter worth about $59,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vicarious Surgical during the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vicarious Surgical during the 3rd quarter worth about $142,000. 82.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Vicarious Surgical (Get Rating)

Vicarious Surgical Inc operates as a robotics technology company in the United States. The company focuses on developing and commercializing Vicarious System, a single-incision surgical robot that virtually transports surgeons inside the patient to perform minimally invasive surgery. Vicarious Surgical Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vicarious Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vicarious Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.