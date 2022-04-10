Insider Selling: Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) COO Sells 2,000 Shares of Stock

Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) COO Aparna Bawa sold 2,000 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.38, for a total value of $244,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Aparna Bawa also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 22nd, Aparna Bawa sold 3,449 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.64, for a total value of $409,189.36.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZM opened at $110.90 on Friday. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 12-month low of $94.51 and a 12-month high of $406.48. The stock has a market cap of $33.17 billion, a PE ratio of 24.70, a P/E/G ratio of 4.30 and a beta of -0.93. The business has a 50 day moving average of $123.21 and a 200-day moving average of $186.60.

Zoom Video Communications ( NASDAQ:ZM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.09. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 21.17% and a net margin of 33.54%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.88 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

ZM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $145.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $299.00 to $157.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Mizuho cut their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $300.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $280.00 to $155.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, BNP Paribas started coverage on Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $191.58.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 5.6% in the first quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 34,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,059,000 after buying an additional 1,849 shares during the period. City State Bank bought a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,772,000. Anatole Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,332,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $458,000. Institutional investors own 51.52% of the company’s stock.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

