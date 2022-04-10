Intercorp Financial Services Inc. (NYSE:IFS) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Intercorp Financial Services Inc. (NYSE:IFS – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $31.50.

A number of brokerages have commented on IFS. Itaú Unibanco downgraded Intercorp Financial Services from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Itau BBA Securities cut Intercorp Financial Services from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Intercorp Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 2nd.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IFS. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Intercorp Financial Services by 146.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,206 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Intercorp Financial Services by 1,150.0% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Intercorp Financial Services in the fourth quarter worth approximately $403,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Intercorp Financial Services by 804.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,000 after acquiring an additional 15,079 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Intercorp Financial Services by 31.7% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 17,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,000 after acquiring an additional 4,127 shares during the period. 8.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of IFS traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $33.46. The stock had a trading volume of 57,858 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,827. The company has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a PE ratio of 8.30, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.45. Intercorp Financial Services has a fifty-two week low of $17.67 and a fifty-two week high of $37.64.

Intercorp Financial Services (NYSE:IFS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.12). Intercorp Financial Services had a return on equity of 18.88% and a net margin of 38.19%. The business had revenue of $253.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $299.90 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Intercorp Financial Services will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 28th will be paid a $1.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 27th. This is a boost from Intercorp Financial Services’s previous annual dividend of $0.77. This represents a dividend yield of 4.8%. Intercorp Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.77%.

Intercorp Financial Services Inc provides banking, insurance, and wealth management services for retail and commercial clients in Peru. The company operates through three segments: Banking, Insurance, and Wealth Management. It provides transactional accounts, such as cuenta sueldo and cuenta simple; savings accounts; investment accounts; and time deposits, certificates of deposit, and compensation for service time accounts.

