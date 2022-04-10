International Land Alliance (OTCMKTS:ILAL) Shares Down 2.1%

International Land Alliance, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ILAL – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 2.1% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $0.37 and last traded at $0.42. 26,600 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 45% from the average session volume of 48,158 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.43.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut International Land Alliance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th.

The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.64.

International Land Alliance, Inc operates as a residential land development company primarily in the Baja California Norte region of Mexico. It purchases properties; subdivides the properties into residential and commercial building lots; and finances and sells the lots to homebuyers, retirees, investors, and commercial developers.

