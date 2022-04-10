Intertek Group (OTCMKTS:IKTSY) Lowered to Hold at HSBC

Intertek Group (OTCMKTS:IKTSYGet Rating) was downgraded by HSBC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Intertek Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Intertek Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Intertek Group from GBX 6,604 ($86.61) to GBX 6,236 ($81.78) in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Intertek Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Intertek Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3,157.50.

Shares of IKTSY opened at $67.74 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $69.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.00. Intertek Group has a 1 year low of $61.42 and a 1 year high of $87.50.

About Intertek Group (Get Rating)

Intertek Group plc provides quality assurance solutions to various industries in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Products, Trade, and Resources. The Products segment offers assurance, testing, inspection, and certification services (ATIC), including laboratory safety, quality and performance testing, second-party supplier auditing, sustainability analysis, products assurance, vendor compliance, process performance analysis, facility plant and equipment verification, and third party certification.

