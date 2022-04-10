Intrepid Potash (NYSE:IPI) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Intrepid Potash (NYSE:IPI – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $94.00 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “INTREPID POTASH, Inc. is the largest producer of potash in the U.S. and is dedicated to the production and marketing of potash and langbeinite, another mineral containing potassium. Intrepid owns five active potash production facilities — three in New Mexico and two in Utah “

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on IPI. UBS Group upped their price objective on Intrepid Potash from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on Intrepid Potash in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised Intrepid Potash from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $47.75.

NYSE:IPI opened at $106.91 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.55. The stock has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 2.12. Intrepid Potash has a 1 year low of $22.82 and a 1 year high of $109.84.

Intrepid Potash (NYSE:IPI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by ($0.56). The business had revenue of $64.04 million for the quarter. Intrepid Potash had a return on equity of 4.47% and a net margin of 92.42%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.05) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Intrepid Potash will post 7.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intrepid Potash announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Monday, March 7th that authorizes the company to buyback $35.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the basic materials company to purchase up to 3.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Intrepid Potash news, SVP Robert E. Baldridge sold 16,039 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.89, for a total transaction of $1,040,770.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Clearway Capital Management Ll sold 69,272 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.93, for a total value of $4,290,014.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 150,956 shares of company stock valued at $9,881,704. 26.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IPI. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Intrepid Potash by 139.7% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,136 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 662 shares during the period. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new position in shares of Intrepid Potash in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Intrepid Potash in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Intrepid Potash in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intrepid Potash in the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors own 37.41% of the company’s stock.

Intrepid Potash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the extraction and production of the potash in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Potash, Trio, and Oilfield Solutions. The Potash segment offers muriate of potash or potassium chloride for use as a fertilizer input in the agricultural market; as a component in drilling and fracturing fluids for oil and gas wells, as well as an input to other industrial processes in the industrial market; and as a nutrient supplement in the animal feed market.

