Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Shares Purchased by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 13.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,082 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,059 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Intuit were worth $10,987,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of INTU. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Intuit by 3,900.0% in the 4th quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 40 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 66.7% in the third quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 50 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in shares of Intuit in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 1,200.0% in the third quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 78 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 59.3% in the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 86 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.40% of the company’s stock.

INTU has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Intuit from $750.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Intuit from $720.00 to $645.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Intuit from $770.00 to $674.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Intuit from $730.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Intuit from $625.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Intuit currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $623.45.

In related news, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 59,286 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $475.03, for a total transaction of $28,162,628.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 368 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $478.84, for a total transaction of $176,213.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 3.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTU traded down $11.47 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $482.84. 1,712,811 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,039,938. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $490.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $562.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $136.55 billion, a PE ratio of 61.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.12. Intuit Inc. has a 12 month low of $385.66 and a 12 month high of $716.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The software maker reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.26). Intuit had a net margin of 19.03% and a return on equity of 20.37%. The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 8.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 11th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 8th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is 34.69%.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

