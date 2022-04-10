InvenTrust Properties (NYSE:IVT) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

InvenTrust Properties Corp. (NYSE:IVT – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Friday . 18,197 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 389,127 shares.The stock last traded at $30.11 and had previously closed at $29.98.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $27.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.13.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.2052 per share. This is a boost from InvenTrust Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in InvenTrust Properties stock. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of InvenTrust Properties Corp. ( NYSE:IVT Get Rating ) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 46,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,436,000. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC owned 0.07% of InvenTrust Properties at the end of the most recent quarter. 4.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

InvenTrust Properties Corp. is a premier multi-tenant retail REIT that owns, leases, redevelops, acquires and manages grocery-anchored neighborhood centers, and select power centers that often have a grocery component, predominantly in Sun Belt markets with favorable demographics. We seek to continue to execute our strategy to enhance our multi-tenant retail platform by further investing in grocery-anchored centers with essential retail in our current markets, while exhibiting focused and disciplined capital allocation.

