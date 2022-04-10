InvenTrust Properties (NYSE:IVT) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

InvenTrust Properties Corp. (NYSE:IVT – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Friday . 18,197 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 389,127 shares.The stock last traded at $30.11 and had previously closed at $29.98.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $27.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.13.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.2052 per share. This is a boost from InvenTrust Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th.
InvenTrust Properties Company Profile (NYSE:IVT)
InvenTrust Properties Corp. is a premier multi-tenant retail REIT that owns, leases, redevelops, acquires and manages grocery-anchored neighborhood centers, and select power centers that often have a grocery component, predominantly in Sun Belt markets with favorable demographics. We seek to continue to execute our strategy to enhance our multi-tenant retail platform by further investing in grocery-anchored centers with essential retail in our current markets, while exhibiting focused and disciplined capital allocation.
