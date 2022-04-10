IOTA Trading 18.6% Lower This Week (MIOTA)

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on April 10th. Over the last seven days, IOTA has traded 18.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One IOTA coin can now be bought for approximately $0.73 or 0.00001715 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. IOTA has a total market capitalization of $2.04 billion and approximately $15.20 million worth of IOTA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get IOTA alerts:

VITE (VITE) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0576 or 0.00000135 BTC.

Obyte (GBYTE) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.26 or 0.00047357 BTC.

Poseidon Network (QQQ) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000014 BTC.

IoT Chain (ITC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0272 or 0.00000063 BTC.

HYCON (HYC) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TrustNote (TTT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About IOTA

IOTA (CRYPTO:MIOTA) is a Tangle coin that uses the

Directed Acyclic Graph (DAG)

hashing algorithm. It launched on July 17th, 2016. IOTA’s total supply is 2,779,530,283 coins. The Reddit community for IOTA is /r/Iota and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for IOTA is forum.iota.org. IOTA’s official Twitter account is @iotatoken and its Facebook page is accessible here. IOTA’s official website is www.iota.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “IOTA is an open-source distributed ledger protocol that goes 'beyond blockchain' through its core invention of the blockless ‘Tangle’. The IOTA Tangle is a quantum-proof Directed Acyclic Graph, with no fees on transactions & no fixed limit on how many transactions can be confirmed per second in the network. Instead, throughput grows in conjunction with activity in the network; the more activity, the faster the network. Unlike blockchain architecture, IOTA has no separation between users and validators; rather, validation is an intrinsic property of using the ledger, thus avoiding centralization. IOTA is initially focused on serving as the backbone of the emerging Internet-of-Things (IoT). For a more in depth look at the technical design of IOTA read their https://iota.org/IOTA_Whitepaper.pdf. The total supply of IOTA is (3^33 – 1) / 2 = 2,779,530,283,277,761 tokens. This value is optimized for ternary computation – it is the largest possible 33-digit ternary number: 111,111,111,111,111,111,111,111,111,111,111 (base-3) = 2,779,530,283,277,761 (base-10) The total IOTA token supply was “minted” on the genesis transaction and will never change. It is now impossible for anyone to “mint” or “mine” new IOTA tokens. IOTA uses the International System of Units (or SI units): “

Buying and Selling IOTA

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IOTA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade IOTA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase IOTA using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for IOTA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for IOTA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.