iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC) Hits New 12-Month High at $37.29

iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $37.29 and last traded at $37.25, with a volume of 14781 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.55.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.77.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF by 48.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF by 3.6% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,615,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,948,000 after acquiring an additional 55,723 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF by 46.2% in the third quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 9,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF by 5.9% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,347,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,878,000 after acquiring an additional 185,548 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Global Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global Energy Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the S&P Global 1200 Index, and measures the performance of companies that S&P deems to be part of the energy sector of the economy.

