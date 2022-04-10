iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) Shares Sold by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 189,840 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,419 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $13,876,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $189,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,651,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,661,000 after acquiring an additional 210,712 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 52,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,884,000 after acquiring an additional 3,046 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 59.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 4,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 1,694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 211.1% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 24,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,830,000 after acquiring an additional 16,691 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ SCZ traded down $0.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $65.23. The stock had a trading volume of 1,082,118 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,152,531. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $66.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.15. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $60.74 and a twelve month high of $79.23.

