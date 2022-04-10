iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY) Stock Position Lessened by AGF Investments Inc.

AGF Investments Inc. decreased its holdings in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY – Get Rating) by 84.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,666 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 73,314 shares during the quarter. AGF Investments Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF were worth $1,064,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 830 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $133,000. Finally, Keel Point LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $200,000.

Shares of EWY stock opened at $68.90 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.90. iShares MSCI South Korea ETF has a fifty-two week low of $66.60 and a fifty-two week high of $94.86.

iShares MSCI South Korea Capped ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Korea 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Stock Market Division of the Korean Exchange.

