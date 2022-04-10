Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.13 Per Share

Brokerages expect Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB – Get Rating) to post earnings per share of $0.13 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Itaú Unibanco’s earnings. Itaú Unibanco reported earnings of $0.12 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 8.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Itaú Unibanco will report full year earnings of $0.60 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.56 to $0.63. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.65 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.63 to $0.67. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Itaú Unibanco.

Itaú Unibanco (NYSE:ITUB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The bank reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $6.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.95 billion. Itaú Unibanco had a net margin of 13.73% and a return on equity of 15.93%.

A number of analysts have commented on ITUB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Itaú Unibanco from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $5.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, February 11th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Itaú Unibanco in a report on Monday, January 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $4.50 target price for the company.

Itaú Unibanco stock remained flat at $$5.58 during midday trading on Thursday. 40,307,284 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 47,308,264. The stock has a market cap of $54.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.52. Itaú Unibanco has a 12 month low of $3.60 and a 12 month high of $6.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 4th will be paid a $0.003 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 1st. This is a boost from Itaú Unibanco’s previous monthly dividend of $0.00. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. Itaú Unibanco’s dividend payout ratio is 7.84%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fulton Bank N.A. purchased a new position in Itaú Unibanco during the first quarter valued at $103,000. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Itaú Unibanco by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,000,848 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,754,000 after acquiring an additional 16,467 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC grew its stake in Itaú Unibanco by 169.3% during the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 59,597 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 37,463 shares in the last quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP grew its stake in Itaú Unibanco by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP now owns 22,530,531 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $84,489,000 after acquiring an additional 1,231,003 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Itaú Unibanco by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,385,773 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,447,000 after acquiring an additional 475,216 shares in the last quarter. 7.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ItaÃº Unibanco Holding SA provides a range of financial products and services in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market + Corporation. It offers various deposit products, as well as loans and credit cards; investment banking services; real estate lending services; financing and investment services; and leasing and foreign exchange services.

