ITT (NYSE:ITT) Stock Rating Upgraded by UBS Group

ITT (NYSE:ITT – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at UBS Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage presently has a $95.00 price target on the conglomerate’s stock, down from their prior price target of $107.00. UBS Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 32.42% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on ITT. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ITT in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of ITT from $109.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of ITT from $124.00 to $112.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut shares of ITT from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, ITT currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.60.

Get ITT alerts:

ITT stock opened at $71.74 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.01 billion, a PE ratio of 19.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $82.71 and its 200 day moving average is $91.74. ITT has a one year low of $70.95 and a one year high of $105.54.

ITT ( NYSE:ITT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The conglomerate reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $685.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $700.80 million. ITT had a net margin of 11.44% and a return on equity of 16.29%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that ITT will post 4.49 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Luca Savi sold 10,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.44, for a total transaction of $899,757.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in ITT by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,913,100 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,013,020,000 after buying an additional 669,698 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in ITT by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,996,933 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $715,016,000 after buying an additional 27,659 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in ITT by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,321,312 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $237,215,000 after buying an additional 65,659 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in ITT by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,166,656 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $221,411,000 after buying an additional 33,480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paradice Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in ITT by 4.4% in the third quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC now owns 1,460,323 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $125,354,000 after buying an additional 61,065 shares during the last quarter. 92.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ITT (Get Rating)

ITT, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of engineered components and customized technology solutions primarily for the transportation, industrial, and energy markets. It operates through the following segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, Connect and Control Technologies, and Corporate and Other.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ITT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ITT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.