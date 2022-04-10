Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. (TSE:IVN) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. (TSE:IVN – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$13.72.

Several analysts recently commented on IVN shares. TD Securities upped their target price on Ivanhoe Mines from C$15.00 to C$16.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Ivanhoe Mines from C$15.00 to C$16.50 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Ivanhoe Mines from C$13.50 to C$14.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Raymond James set a C$13.00 price objective on shares of Ivanhoe Mines and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Ivanhoe Mines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from C$9.00 to C$15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th.

In related news, Director Louis Kabamba Watum sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$11.23, for a total transaction of C$33,690.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 118,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,336,033.10.

IVN stock opened at C$11.55 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$11.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$10.43. The stock has a market cap of C$13.97 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 202.63. Ivanhoe Mines has a one year low of C$7.43 and a one year high of C$13.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.64, a current ratio of 21.49 and a quick ratio of 19.37.

Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and recovery of minerals and precious metals located primarily in Africa. It explores for platinum, palladium, nickel, copper, gold, rhodium, zinc, silver, germanium, and lead deposits. The company's projects include the Platreef project located in the Northern Limb of South Africa's Bushveld Complex; the Kipushi project located in Haut-Katanga Province, Democratic Republic of Congo; and the Kamoa-Kakula project located within the Central African Copperbelt.

