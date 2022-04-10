James Investment Research Inc. Sells 12,193 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

James Investment Research Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 215,338 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 12,193 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for approximately 3.5% of James Investment Research Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. James Investment Research Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $38,238,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AAPL. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 2.4% in the third quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 136,925 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $19,374,000 after purchasing an additional 3,229 shares in the last quarter. Gs Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Apple in the third quarter valued at about $9,268,000. ERn Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 17.9% in the third quarter. ERn Financial LLC now owns 24,927 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,527,000 after purchasing an additional 3,786 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apple in the third quarter valued at about $2,594,000. Finally, Engine NO. 1 LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 68.8% in the third quarter. Engine NO. 1 LLC now owns 84,630 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $11,975,000 after purchasing an additional 34,489 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple alerts:

In other news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 105,901 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.75, for a total value of $18,823,902.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 489,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,037,420.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,986 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.29, for a total transaction of $344,153.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 162,085 shares of company stock valued at $28,728,085. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $170.09 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.78 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $122.25 and a 1-year high of $182.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $168.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $162.87.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The iPhone maker reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $123.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.53 billion. Apple had a net margin of 26.58% and a return on equity of 149.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.68 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.57%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AAPL. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price target on shares of Apple from $184.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Apple from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Bank of America raised shares of Apple from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. New Street Research raised shares of Apple from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, UBS Group set a $185.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Apple presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.43.

About Apple (Get Rating)

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.