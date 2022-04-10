Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Buys 1,499 Shares of Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT – Get Rating) by 30.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,495 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,499 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Spotify Technology were worth $1,520,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lafayette Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Lafayette Investments Inc. now owns 948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Spotify Technology by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 1,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Spotify Technology by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $806,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Spotify Technology by 38.5% in the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 169 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its holdings in Spotify Technology by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. 56.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Spotify Technology alerts:

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on SPOT shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Spotify Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $200.00 price objective on Spotify Technology in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Citigroup raised Spotify Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $275.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Monday, January 31st. UBS Group decreased their target price on Spotify Technology from $275.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Atlantic Securities decreased their target price on Spotify Technology from $370.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Spotify Technology presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $239.54.

SPOT stock opened at $141.28 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $26.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -113.02 and a beta of 1.67. Spotify Technology S.A. has a 1 year low of $118.20 and a 1 year high of $305.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $151.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $208.78.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.65 billion. Spotify Technology had a negative return on equity of 1.27% and a negative net margin of 0.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.79) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Spotify Technology S.A. will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Spotify Technology Company Profile (Get Rating)

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming services worldwide. It operates through Premium and Ad-Supported segments. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Spotify Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spotify Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.