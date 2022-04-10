Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Buys 2,570 Shares of ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB – Get Rating) by 24.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,172 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,570 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned 0.05% of ArcBest worth $1,579,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in ArcBest in the third quarter valued at approximately $64,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in ArcBest by 54.3% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,188 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in ArcBest by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,493 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the period. Convergence Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in ArcBest in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in ArcBest in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.18% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ARCB opened at $68.19 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.53, a PEG ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.60. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $94.30. ArcBest Co. has a 12 month low of $52.86 and a 12 month high of $125.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

ArcBest ( NASDAQ:ARCB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The transportation company reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.52. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. ArcBest had a return on equity of 24.57% and a net margin of 5.36%. ArcBest’s quarterly revenue was up 45.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ArcBest Co. will post 10.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%. ArcBest’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.01%.

ARCB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America lowered ArcBest from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on ArcBest from $108.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on ArcBest in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered ArcBest from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on ArcBest from $133.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $105.00.

In other news, Director Steven Spinner sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total transaction of $455,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael P. Hogan purchased 1,771 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $84.77 per share, with a total value of $150,127.67. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ArcBest Corporation provides freight transportation and integrated logistics services. It operates through three segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest, and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment transports general commodities, such as food, textiles, apparel, furniture, appliances, chemicals, nonbulk petroleum products, rubber, plastics, metal and metal products, wood, glass, automotive parts, machinery, and miscellaneous manufactured products through less-than-truckload services.

