Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $1.48 Million Holdings in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF – Get Rating) by 43.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,618 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,380 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned about 0.25% of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF worth $1,484,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of USXF. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 85.8% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 633,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,874,000 after buying an additional 292,389 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 81.4% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 262,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,468,000 after purchasing an additional 117,619 shares during the period. 55I LLC increased its position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 55.1% during the third quarter. 55I LLC now owns 286,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,347,000 after purchasing an additional 101,753 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 161.9% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 133,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,838,000 after purchasing an additional 82,808 shares during the period. Finally, One Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 67.3% during the third quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 127,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,618,000 after purchasing an additional 51,422 shares during the period.

USXF opened at $35.17 on Friday. iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF has a 1 year low of $32.68 and a 1 year high of $39.91. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.96.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th were given a dividend of $0.081 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 24th.

