Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $1.54 Million Position in Putnam Premier Income Trust (NYSE:PPT)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC reduced its position in shares of Putnam Premier Income Trust (NYSE:PPT – Get Rating) by 16.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 359,776 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 72,731 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Putnam Premier Income Trust were worth $1,536,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PPT. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Putnam Premier Income Trust by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,508,155 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $7,028,000 after purchasing an additional 122,351 shares during the period. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Putnam Premier Income Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $144,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Putnam Premier Income Trust by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 382,117 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,746,000 after acquiring an additional 26,301 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Putnam Premier Income Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Putnam Premier Income Trust by 25.4% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 109,107 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $497,000 after acquiring an additional 22,069 shares in the last quarter. 34.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Putnam Premier Income Trust stock opened at $3.97 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.23. Putnam Premier Income Trust has a 12 month low of $3.82 and a 12 month high of $4.82.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.026 per share. This represents a $0.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st.

Putnam Premier Income Trust Company Profile

Putnam Premier Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in the public fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in U.S. high-grade and high-yield bonds with an average credit quality of BBB by S&P Corporation.

