Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Makes New $1.66 Million Investment in TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 89,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,660,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in shares of TEGNA by 20.3% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,324,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,121,000 after purchasing an additional 223,939 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TEGNA by 2,715.6% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 523,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,710,000 after purchasing an additional 504,557 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of TEGNA by 3.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 665,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,116,000 after purchasing an additional 23,557 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of TEGNA by 16,021.4% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,243 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of TEGNA by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 348,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,471,000 after purchasing an additional 25,023 shares during the period. 91.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TGNA stock opened at $22.51 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.61. TEGNA Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.42 and a fifty-two week high of $23.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.47 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

TEGNA ( NYSE:TGNA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.02. TEGNA had a return on equity of 20.45% and a net margin of 15.95%. The business had revenue of $774.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $769.72 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.16 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that TEGNA Inc. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th were given a $0.095 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. TEGNA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.67%.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on TEGNA in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

