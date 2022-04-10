Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Purchases 14,578 Shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE – Get Rating) by 95.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,808 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,578 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Bank ETF were worth $1,626,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Exchange Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,708 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,130,000 after acquiring an additional 2,593 shares during the period. Leeward Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Bank ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $276,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 20,326 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Bank ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $554,000. Finally, Crescent Grove Advisors LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 50.2% during the 4th quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 5,709 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 1,909 shares in the last quarter.

KBE stock opened at $49.52 on Friday. SPDR S&P Bank ETF has a twelve month low of $46.86 and a twelve month high of $60.60. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.27.

SPDR KBW Bank ETF, formerly The SPDR S&P Bank ETF (the Fund), seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Banks Select Industry Index. The S&P Banks Select Industry Index is a float adjusted modified-market, capitalization-weighted index that seeks to reflect the performance of publicly traded companies that do business as banks or thrifts.

