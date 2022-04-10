Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Sells 199 Shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF (BATS:IYT)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC cut its holdings in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF (BATS:IYT – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,028 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 199 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF were worth $1,667,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 1.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 429,248 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $111,588,000 after purchasing an additional 6,401 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 0.5% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 332,982 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $24,896,000 after acquiring an additional 1,580 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 135.4% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 316,138 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $76,878,000 after acquiring an additional 181,833 shares during the period. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 5.9% during the third quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 268,140 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $65,206,000 after acquiring an additional 14,838 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 28.0% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 85,771 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $20,858,000 after acquiring an additional 18,781 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS:IYT opened at $241.12 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $260.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $264.03. iShares U.S. Transportation ETF has a 12 month low of $157.65 and a 12 month high of $206.73.

iShares Transportation Average ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones Transportation Average Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of Dow Jones Transportation Average Index.

