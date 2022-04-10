Jarvis Network (JRT) Market Capitalization Achieves $994,550.73

Jarvis Network (JRT) traded down 10.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on April 10th. During the last seven days, Jarvis Network has traded 16.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Jarvis Network has a total market capitalization of $994,550.73 and approximately $249,372.00 worth of Jarvis Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Jarvis Network coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0343 or 0.00000080 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002341 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00003421 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002339 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.47 or 0.00036172 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $45.70 or 0.00106869 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Jarvis Network Coin Profile

JRT is a coin. Its genesis date was April 8th, 2019. Jarvis Network’s total supply is 225,861,521 coins and its circulating supply is 29,005,880 coins. The official website for Jarvis Network is www.jarvis.exchange/en . The official message board for Jarvis Network is medium.com/jarvis-edge . Jarvis Network’s official Twitter account is @Jarvis_Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Jarvis Network is a set of protocols on Ethereum allowing anyone to become a broker by funding and maintaining liquidity pools, against which users can gain exposure to the price of any traditional or digital assets. “

Buying and Selling Jarvis Network

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jarvis Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Jarvis Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Jarvis Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

