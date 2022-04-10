Jason D. Sadler Sells 5,000 Shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) Stock

Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) insider Jason D. Sadler sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $1,250,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NYSE:CI opened at $257.90 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $82.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.86. Cigna Co. has a 12 month low of $191.74 and a 12 month high of $272.81. The business’s 50-day moving average is $235.38 and its 200 day moving average is $223.65.

Cigna (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The health services provider reported $4.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.68 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $45.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.98 billion. Cigna had a return on equity of 14.59% and a net margin of 3.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.51 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Cigna Co. will post 22.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 9th were given a $1.12 dividend. This is an increase from Cigna’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 8th. Cigna’s payout ratio is currently 28.46%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CI. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on Cigna from $234.00 to $258.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on Cigna in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Cigna from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $270.00 to $248.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Cigna from $224.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Cigna from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $236.00 to $278.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cigna has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $257.91.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CI. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Cigna by 105.3% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 9,271,781 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,907,854,000 after purchasing an additional 4,755,382 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Cigna during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $747,950,000. Davis Selected Advisers grew its stake in shares of Cigna by 187.0% during the third quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 3,342,960 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $669,127,000 after buying an additional 2,178,225 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Cigna by 156.0% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,749,563 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $350,193,000 after buying an additional 1,066,059 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of Cigna by 26.8% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,939,658 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $788,769,000 after buying an additional 832,024 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.39% of the company’s stock.

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care delivery and management, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

