Jay Farner Buys 20,400 Shares of Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT) Stock

Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT – Get Rating) CEO Jay Farner acquired 20,400 shares of Rocket Companies stock in a transaction on Friday, April 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.80 per share, for a total transaction of $199,920.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Jay Farner also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 6th, Jay Farner acquired 19,500 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.24 per share, for a total transaction of $199,680.00.

On Monday, April 4th, Jay Farner acquired 8,600 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.52 per share, for a total transaction of $99,072.00.

On Friday, April 1st, Jay Farner acquired 13,100 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.04 per share, for a total transaction of $144,624.00.

On Wednesday, March 30th, Jay Farner purchased 8,900 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.20 per share, for a total transaction of $99,680.00.

Shares of RKT opened at $9.70 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.10. Rocket Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $9.60 and a one year high of $23.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 21.68 and a current ratio of 21.68. The stock has a market cap of $19.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.31.

Rocket Companies ( NYSE:RKT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. Rocket Companies had a return on equity of 48.76% and a net margin of 2.38%. The business’s revenue was down 44.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.12 EPS. Analysts predict that Rocket Companies, Inc. will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th were paid a dividend of $1.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 7th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RKT. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Rocket Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Rocket Companies by 173.2% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 2,219 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in shares of Rocket Companies by 111.6% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 3,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 1,920 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Rocket Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Rocket Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $74,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on RKT shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rocket Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Rocket Companies from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Citigroup cut their price target on Rocket Companies from $23.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th. Wedbush upgraded Rocket Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Rocket Companies from $14.00 to $11.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.54.

Rocket Companies, Inc engages in the tech-driven real estate, mortgage, and e-Commerce businesses in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company's solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; Rocket Auto, an automotive retail marketplace that provides centralized and virtual car sales support to online car purchasing platforms; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.

