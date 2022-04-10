JCDecaux (OTCMKTS:JCDXF) Hits New 12-Month Low at $21.00

JCDecaux SA (OTCMKTS:JCDXF – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $21.00 and last traded at $21.00, with a volume of 150 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $23.57.

Several equities analysts have commented on JCDXF shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on JCDecaux from €21.00 ($23.08) to €22.00 ($24.18) in a research report on Friday, February 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on JCDecaux in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Barclays dropped their target price on JCDecaux from €25.00 ($27.47) to €23.80 ($26.15) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded JCDecaux from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded JCDecaux from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.13.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $23.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.01.

JCDecaux SA engages in the outdoor advertising activities worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Street Furniture, Transport, and Billboard. The Street Furniture segment is involved in advertising in shopping malls; renting of street furniture; selling and renting of equipment; and the provision of cleaning, maintenance, and other activities.

