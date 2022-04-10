Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Britvic plc (OTCMKTS:BTVCY)

Britvic plc (OTCMKTS:BTVCY – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Britvic in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 6th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst E. Mundy now anticipates that the company will earn $1.39 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.37.

BTVCY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays initiated coverage on Britvic in a report on Monday, December 13th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Britvic from GBX 1,120 ($14.69) to GBX 1,000 ($13.11) in a report on Friday, March 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Britvic presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $221.55.

OTCMKTS BTVCY opened at $22.13 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.97. Britvic has a twelve month low of $19.58 and a twelve month high of $29.19.

Britvic plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells soft drinks in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, France, Brazil, and internationally. It also provides fruit juices, syrups, squash, mineral water, liquid concentrates, ready-to-drink nectar drinks, sodas, mixers, and energy and flavored drinks.

