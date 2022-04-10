Jefferies Financial Group Begins Coverage on Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP)

Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating and a $100.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Pinnacle Financial Partners in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pinnacle Financial Partners from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $119.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $145.00 to $130.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $115.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:PNFP opened at $85.54 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $97.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $6.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.65 and a beta of 1.16. Pinnacle Financial Partners has a 1-year low of $83.06 and a 1-year high of $111.31.

Pinnacle Financial Partners ( NASDAQ:PNFP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.14. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 36.96%. The business had revenue of $339.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $330.15 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.58 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pinnacle Financial Partners will post 6.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 4th were given a $0.22 dividend. This is an increase from Pinnacle Financial Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 3rd. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s payout ratio is currently 13.02%.

In other Pinnacle Financial Partners news, CAO Hugh M. Queener sold 8,064 shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.20, for a total value of $767,692.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Gregory L. Burns sold 3,000 shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total value of $306,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,546 shares of company stock valued at $1,911,763. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners during the third quarter worth approximately $56,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 34.2% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 88.9% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 905 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.12% of the company’s stock.

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It offers banking, investment, trust, mortgage, and insurance products and services designed for businesses and individuals.

