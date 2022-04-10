Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Repsol, S.A.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (OTCMKTS:REPYY)

Repsol, S.A. (OTCMKTS:REPYY – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for Repsol in a note issued to investors on Thursday, April 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst G. Romeo now expects that the energy company will earn $0.84 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.77. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Repsol’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.66 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.68 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.72 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.83 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.04 EPS.
REPYY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Repsol from €14.70 ($16.15) to €15.50 ($17.03) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Repsol from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Repsol from €16.50 ($18.13) to €17.00 ($18.68) in a report on Friday, January 14th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Repsol from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Repsol from €13.00 ($14.29) to €14.50 ($15.93) in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.89.
Repsol Company Profile (Get Rating)
Repsol SA is engaged in the exploration and production of crude oil, natural gas, and refined petroleum. It operates through the following business segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Corporation & Others. The Upstream segment engages in exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas reserves.
