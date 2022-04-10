Jefferies Financial Group Reiterates €17.00 Price Target for ENI (ETR:ENI)

Jefferies Financial Group set a €17.00 ($18.68) price target on ENI (ETR:ENI – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on ENI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €14.70 ($16.15) price target on ENI in a report on Monday, January 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €19.00 ($20.88) price target on ENI in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €14.90 ($16.37) price objective on ENI in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Berenberg Bank set a €16.00 ($17.58) price target on ENI in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €15.30 ($16.81) target price on ENI in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €15.76 ($17.32).

ENI stock opened at €13.81 ($15.17) on Wednesday. ENI has a 1-year low of €9.38 ($10.31) and a 1-year high of €14.80 ($16.27). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.92, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $48.87 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.17. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of €13.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €12.65.

Eni S.p.A. engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through Exploration & Production; Global Gas & LNG Portfolio; Refining & Marketing and Chemicals; Eni gas e luce, Power & Renewables; and Corporate and Other activities segments.

