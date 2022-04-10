JJJ Advisors Inc. Acquires 1,295 Shares of Datto Holding Corp. (NYSE:MSP)

JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Datto Holding Corp. (NYSE:MSP – Get Rating) by 133.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,267 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,295 shares during the quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Datto were worth $60,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Datto by 67.3% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,310 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. grew its holdings in shares of Datto by 18.9% during the third quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 4,400 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Datto by 7.0% during the third quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 13,907 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $332,000 after buying an additional 905 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Datto by 124.7% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,676 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Datto by 14.7% during the third quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 10,495 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 1,347 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.14% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO William Severance sold 1,652 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.01, for a total value of $44,620.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Robert Raymond Petrocelli sold 44,964 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.59, for a total value of $1,060,700.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 261,783 shares of company stock worth $6,652,944. 5.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MSP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Datto from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Datto from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Datto from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Northland Securities set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Datto in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Datto from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.63.

Shares of Datto stock traded up $0.42 on Friday, reaching $28.72. 628,193 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 591,695. The company has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.10 and a beta of 0.73. Datto Holding Corp. has a 52 week low of $20.76 and a 52 week high of $29.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $25.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.70.

Datto (NYSE:MSP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The investment management company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.01). Datto had a return on equity of 4.05% and a net margin of 8.31%. The firm had revenue of $164.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.16 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Datto Holding Corp. will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Datto Holding Corp. provides cloud-based software and technology solutions for delivery through the managed service provider (MSP) channel to small and medium businesses in the United States and internationally. Its Unified Continuity products include Business Continuity and Disaster Recovery that protects servers and workstations, and minimize downtime; Cloud Continuity, an image-based continuity solution for laptops and desktops; SaaS Protection +, an automated and secure backup and restoration product; Workplace, a cloud-hosted file sync and share solution, which enable end-users to synchronize files across platforms, including mobile devices; and File Protection, an MSP-managed secure and scalable backup product that enables MSPs to protect and recover files and folders on workstations and laptops.

